Editor:
When we hear about concentration camps people don’t generally think of a location anywhere in the U.S. Think again!
Ever since the asylum process has been criminalized under the Trump administration, many migrants are put into detention centers that are private for-profit prisons. The inhumane policy of family separation, meaning that children from the age of infants to toddlers to pre-teens and teens are purposely separated from guardians, is designed to deter migration.
A disturbing fact is, no efforts are made to reunite families. Resulting emotional scarring is unimaginable.
The discovery of over 300 children, most between the ages of toddlers to pre-teens, in a warehouse in Clint, Texas, last week who lived in filth with no bedding, sleeping on concrete floors, sick, starving and traumatized seemed to shock the nation. They had been there for weeks.
The truth is, there are many more such detention centers in similar deplorable conditions, such as the one in Homestead, Florida, conveniently located on federally controlled land of a military base, patrolled by armed guards, with little opportunity for access or oversight even for local representatives. The number of detained children there is over 2,000.
This inhumane policy of victimizing families and children has been carried out in our name and with our tax dollars that are obviously not spent on the children.
Tell your representative: Do everything in your power to reunite families. Let the legal asylum process work. Be a voice for the children. It is your moral duty.
Monika Apathy
Englewood
