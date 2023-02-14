Far from political theater, the Charlotte County BoCC’s principled opposition to phosphate mining in DeSoto County shows a welcome commitment to the water quality that is the basis for the economic health of Florida’s coastal communities.
The facts speak for themselves.
• Mosaic dumps millions of pounds of toxic waste into Florida’s streams and rivers. One of the most plentiful toxic substances listed in the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) for Mosaic is Ammonia (NH3—the N being Nitrogen). The addition of N to the P already in the rivers from phosphate processing creates ideal conditions for noxious aquatic plants like macroalgae to thrive, killing the once-plentiful, once-healthy beds of seagrasses in Charlotte Harbor, and starving manatees to death.
• Heavy carcinogens like Chromium, Arsenic, Thorium, Radium and others, released by Mosaic with a handshake from FDEP, easily traverse the 100 miles downstream, suspended in river water until they meet the first estuarine salinity, at which point they drop to the bottom
• There have been dozens of catastrophic breaches and releases from phosphate processing facilities, including Mosaic’s. Nutrient-rich and toxic materials flood the aquifers, streams and rivers every few years, killing millions of fish, creating red tide events, and widespread manatee deaths. Charlotte Harbor stands at a tipping point already. A strip mine in DeSoto County could push it over the edge, into ecological collapse.
