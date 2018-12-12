Editor:
The current administration in Washington may have reached a moral low point with the appointment and retention of Alexander Acosta as secretary of labor.
To have a United States attorney cut a deal with billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein which allowed Epstein to avoid serious prison time for child sex trafficking is nauseating. To appoint that person to a Cabinet position in the federal government is disgusting.
Some have described those young women who were coerced into having sex with Epstein ‘s friends and acquaintances as “prostitutes.” They were not prostitutes. They were underage girls who were taken advantage of by pedophiles.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
