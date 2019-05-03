Editor:
California is now considering a 1 percent "global warming tax" on restaurant bills.
What plan do they have to use the money to combat global warming? Who will get the money, the state treasury? Will it be in a designated account? Or are they turning over to the United Nations?
My guess is, it will be used to help give more billions to illegals who are headed for California in droves because it offers illegal sanctuary to them. Maybe the Hollywood elite, Silicon Valley residents and the Pelosi clan can afford the ever-increasing taxes, average people cannot. When will the day come when they say, "enough."
Charging people more tax is easy, figuring out how to live within your income is not. Which government doesn't worry about because there is always a new scheme to get their hands in your pocket.
Andy Bishop
Englewood
