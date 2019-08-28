Editor:
A disclaimer: I no longer live in Punta Gorda. I have taken up residence OTB.
The big news from Punta Gorda last week was the unveiling of the new master plan. Sure made for interesting reading. Having lived there for 15 years I had finally become comfortable with the one-way streets while still occasionally dodging lost visitors proceeding east on westbound Marion.
I was OK with the jaywalkers and gave them deference. I even made peace with the bicycle elites who clogged up traffic due to the lack of sufficient road width and bicycle lanes. So, I really enjoyed reading about the possibility of changing the one-way streets and making the environment more conducive to walkers and bicyclists. That could make for some exciting experiences. The rest of the report was a bit less dramatic.
The big news this week is about the opening of a Waffle House restaurant. This is happening just down the street and within a few months of the opening of the new Starbuck’s.
The irony of it all.
The city finally lands a top-rated national franchise that brings with it a certain aura of upscale respectability ($4 coffee and free Wi-Fi?), and then a company, known mostly for inexpensive breakfast fare, served in small brightly colored buildings at interstate exit locations, has the audacity to build a facility easily visible to all who pass through.
Guess it depends on whose lens you are looking through.
Ken Fish
Port Charlotte
