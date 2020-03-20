Editor:'

I had appointment with a endodontist, Dr. Gad, in Port Charlotte. He is with Dentists of Port Charlotte. I was met by Annette Young and Taiana Burgos who admitted me. They worked on my dental plan and manage to receive all my documents from my plan.

Then I met Dr. Gad,and I was scared and nervous. Dr. Gad put me at ease and said I would have no pain whatsoever. He was right. This was the first time I had a root canal that didn't cause me any pain. I have nothing but high praise for Dr. Gad and his assistant Josie.

Dr. Gad is a special endodontist who keeps his word. I will recommend very one to go to Dr. Gad if you need a root canal.

June Webb

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments