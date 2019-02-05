Editor:
I sincerely hope all Trump supporters feel more confident now that he knows more than all our intelligence chiefs after they contradicted his assertions.
He suggested they go back to school. If only he could read and write. As the late Bob Hope would say, “Donald Trump talking to himself is a cabinet meeting”
Scary and sad.
Donald Geoffroy
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.