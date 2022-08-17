I read on the 0pinion page, the article written by David McGrath (Thursday, August 11), “Biden should consider pardoning Trump.” I personally detest Mr. Trump; however, Mr. McGrath presents some very thought-provoking points for pardoning that I agree to.
If you missed it, you should consider reading it. I personally do not believe that Mr. Trump would ever accept a such a pardon if the contingency must be “assuming responsibility for the Jan. 6 Insurrection.” That would be Trump’s loophole for not accepting. He and others believe he is innocent.
Along with the many advantages presented in the article, I would like to include the following… If Mr. Trump and his supporters can continue to capitalize on the “witch hunt” against him, he will use it. We can see how Trump’s supporters have already rallied with the latest political happenings. If the “Democrat” President Biden, pardoned him, Trump would not have the “witch hunt” anymore to rally his troops. He would have a hard time claiming the pardon was “unfair”, “fraudulent” or a “political ploy.” His supporters would have a hard time finding fault with the political party who pardoned their hero and much of the political wind would be out of their sails.
Also, if ex-President Trump were to run against incumbent President Biden, Trump may have difficulty finding negative things to say against the man and the political party who had just pardoned him.
I believe such a pardon should be seriously considered.
