Editor:

As a nature photographer following the barred owls at Kiwanis Park, I am very concerned and curious as to why a tree with a barred owl nest would be marked for removal? If it's diseased, why would they return to it year after year? They've had as many as three owlets every year and last year two owlets.

The parent owls come to Kiwanis Park on a daily basis and soon will be starting their family. It would be a shame if they return to a nest that is no longer there. Three other trees in the area had red tape and two of those tapes have been removed. To whom it may concern, please reconsider the red tape on the owls' nesting tree and not discourage wildlife.

Jane McDaniel

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments