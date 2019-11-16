Editor:
As a nature photographer following the barred owls at Kiwanis Park, I am very concerned and curious as to why a tree with a barred owl nest would be marked for removal? If it's diseased, why would they return to it year after year? They've had as many as three owlets every year and last year two owlets.
The parent owls come to Kiwanis Park on a daily basis and soon will be starting their family. It would be a shame if they return to a nest that is no longer there. Three other trees in the area had red tape and two of those tapes have been removed. To whom it may concern, please reconsider the red tape on the owls' nesting tree and not discourage wildlife.
Jane McDaniel
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.