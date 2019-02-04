Editor:
Mr. Streuding requested a zoning change from residential to commercial for three lots fronting on Burlington Avenue in Englewood. These back up to three lots he owns on the South Access Road for State Road 776, which are zoned commercial.
Not granting this request will not violate his property rights, as it will not change them.
He wants to construct a 76-nit hotel on these six lots. I don't see how he could fit 76 cars and a hotel on these lots, let alone an office and parking for staff, dumpsters and all that goes with a hotel.
These lots corner on Strawberry Street, which provides the primary access to them. However, getting back on to S.R. 776, from Strawberry, no left turn is allowed, and it would be dangerous to allow one.
This means a problem for anyone wanting to go west, to the beach, Walmart, Englewood center, etc.
I would invite anyone not opposing the zoning change to drive there and pull off onto the access road and see the problem.
Please don’t suggest a traffic light. Strawberry is only one-quarter mile west of the light at Spinnaker Boulevard and three-quarters mile east of the light at Sunnybrook. In the 2½ miles from Sunnybrook Boulevard west, past Strawberry, to San Casa Boulevard there are already six traffic lights.
The access problems are the reason these lots are empty. This is not a good location for a hotel.
Don Ferguson
Englewood
