This Saturday,(April 18) on the Facebook page for the Englewood Sun, there was a video of people waiting in line for milk being sold by Dakin Dairy. The people were nicely lined up, spaced appropriately and wearing masks. There were a lot of comments on this story.
Most of them were against using cows' milk. I was frankly astounded. What I saw was a business making the best of a crappy situation.
Rather than dump the milk, they were getting creative. I saw people who seemed delighted to be out supporting this effort.
The people who were speaking out against the practice of using cows' milk aren't protesting in front of grocery stores, not lobbying the schools for a change in beverage offerings, aren't boycotting ice cream shops. I'd hazard a guess that they like whipped cream, butter, yogurt, cheese or at least some of those products.
During this horrendous total stop of our economy, people (including dairies) have an over abundance of product. Nobody can afford to produce things to throw them away with no return of investment.
If you want a discussion about the pros and cons of cows' milk, I support that. But using this situation to shame people, both sellers and buyers, is really mean spirited and sad. And, I would add, not the best way to effect social change. I believe Englewood to be better than this. I hope I'm right.
Cristine White
Englewood
