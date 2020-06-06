Editor:
A recent letter writer seems to be an expert on "jackasses." He goes on a rant about people from the "progressive left" who write letters which are merely opinions and not based on facts. Imagine the gall of someone offering an opinion on an opinion page? What nerve!
And only people from the "progressive left" do this, apparently. All Trump "followers," I'm left to believe, like their cult leader, deal only in proven facts. For example: "The noise (from windmills) causes cancer," just one of Trump's many thousands of examples of his (dis)honesty, (in)competency and (in)sanity. Trump and his "followers," always present the truth unless they're speaking or writing. I think about the only time a Trumpette could be telling the truth is if he or she is calling another Trumpette a liar!
He goes on to opine himself that letters from the left are "poorly written, illogical, seldom proofed and consist primarily of unwarranted emotional hatred and criticism…" and follows with over two paragraphs of completely nonsensical quotes (one from a cartoon character, no less) and non sequiturs in a letter that was extremely "poorly written, (totally) illogical, (not) proofed, and consist(s) primarily of unwarranted emotional hatred and criticism…"
So… he really is clearly, absolutely, positively and unquestionably an expert on jackasses. People in stone houses, sir, oughtn't throw glass.
Disclosure: This letter was poorly written, is illogical, was not proof read and consists primarily of unwarranted emotional hatred and criticism.
Have a nice day!
Paul St.Germain
Punta Gorda
