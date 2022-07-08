Editor:

To all my Democrat and liberal friends, I put together a little pop quiz.

Answer a, b, or c.

I believe:

1) DeSantis bill says "don't say gay" in the text of the bill: I am a) stupid

b) a liar c) both

2) U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was orderly and did not leave any Americans behind: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both

3) The border is secure and 1 million illegals did not come to the U.S. last year. I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both

4) Record inflation and high gas and food costs are Putin's fault: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both


5) Russia collusion was Trump's fault and not started by Hillary: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both

6) Roe v Wade was a part of the constitution: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both

7) That guns kill people and not the criminal shooter: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both

8) The Jan 6 committee (Stalin trials) are fair with cross examination and hears both sides: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both

9) Trump attacked a Secret Service agent while attempting to grab the wheel: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both

10) Believe the U.S. is a democracy and not a republic: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both.

If you answered c to any of these questions, you can apply for a job with any media company or run for office as a Democrat.

Mark Volpi

Port Charlotte

