LETTER: A pop quiz for my Democrat friends Jul 8, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:To all my Democrat and liberal friends, I put together a little pop quiz.Answer a, b, or c.I believe:1) DeSantis bill says "don't say gay" in the text of the bill: I am a) stupidb) a liar c) both2) U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was orderly and did not leave any Americans behind: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both3) The border is secure and 1 million illegals did not come to the U.S. last year. I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both4) Record inflation and high gas and food costs are Putin's fault: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both 5) Russia collusion was Trump's fault and not started by Hillary: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both6) Roe v Wade was a part of the constitution: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both7) That guns kill people and not the criminal shooter: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both8) The Jan 6 committee (Stalin trials) are fair with cross examination and hears both sides: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both9) Trump attacked a Secret Service agent while attempting to grab the wheel: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both10) Believe the U.S. is a democracy and not a republic: I am a) stupid b) a liar c) both.If you answered c to any of these questions, you can apply for a job with any media company or run for office as a Democrat.Mark VolpiPort Charlotte Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now LETTER: An open letter to Dr. Jill Biden LETTER: Hunter's laptop bigger news than Jan. 6 Jury: McNealy not guilty in 2008 killing Man charged with dumping cut trees All Charlotte public school students get free lunch, breakfast this year Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now LETTER: An open letter to Dr. Jill Biden LETTER: Hunter's laptop bigger news than Jan. 6 Jury: McNealy not guilty in 2008 killing Man charged with dumping cut trees All Charlotte public school students get free lunch, breakfast this year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.