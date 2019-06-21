Editor:
Federal law states, regarding elections, “A foreign national shall not, directly or indirectly, make a contribution or a donation of money or other thing of value, or expressly or impliedly promise to make a contribution or a donation.”
Courts have interpreted “thing of value” to include information, such as dirt on a political opponent. Further, the law states that, “No person shall knowingly solicit, accept, or receive from a foreign national any contribution or donation prohibited.”
Donald Trump has proclaimed that he would accept information about an electoral opponent (a thing of value) from a foreign national. In doing so, he has openly announced that he will violate federal election law. Many addled supporters have rushed to his defense with nonsensical blather and whataboutism.
My questions to the Trump lovers and the sycophantic Congressmen Steube and Gaetz, who defend him as if they owe him their lives, are:
How do you defend Trump’s openly announced strategy to violate federal election laws?
What other laws do you encourage Trump to violate? Murder, incest, child pornography, fraud, bribery, treason?
If you attempt to defend this outrage, then you must be happy with a president who is above the law. If you can excuse Trump’s contempt for American law, traditions, values and history, then you are flying the wrong flag on July 4.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
