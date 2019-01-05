Editor:
So the person America elected to lead the country isn't getting his way on a border wall. And what is he doing? Throwing a hissy fit tantrum.
He has no government experience and no record of having done anything for anyone except Donald J. Trump. He also never served in the military, having received five draft deferments (four for going to college and one for "bone spurs" in a foot).
What is the noise a chicken makes: brawk, brawk, brawk? Sounds like the POTUS to me.
Dwight Tracy
Port Charlotte
