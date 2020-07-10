Editor:
What another president may have said at Mount Rushmore:
As we stand in the shadow of these remarkable leaders, immortalized in a monument itself created on land taken from Native Americans, we are given an opportunity to reflect on the complex experiment that is our country.
As Thomas Jefferson penned the words “all men are created equal,” he owned, and benefited from the toil of, hundreds of enslaved people. Does knowing these truths make his words or those of the others memorialized in stone, less important?
I would argue they do not.
The proposition that we are all created equal was something no nation had yet considered. Those words stated what is possible, not what is. That we continue to struggle to fulfill these words reflects their power.
Jefferson’s words, and those of Lincoln at Gettysburg 87 years later imploring us to be dedicated to the unfinished work of those who had sacrificed everything, are prescient.
As a wise teacher once told me, transformation begins by looking in the mirror and fessing up to what you see.
Our country is coming to one of those “look in the mirror” moments where we organize and inspire one another to honor the words of our founders while recognizing they were imperfect. Standing by the graves of the fallen at Gettysburg, Lincoln implored his fellow citizens to re-dedicate themselves to freedom ensuring that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
As we gather on this day under this monument, we should do no less.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
