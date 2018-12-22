Editor:
In response to the Dec. 15 letter, "White men ended slavery, beat Nazis.”
It was a punch in the gut powered by ignorance, prejudice and dishonesty.
First, the writer states history and civics are subjects being removed from our schools. Research of curriculum of our local high schools shows there are courses in American and world history, geography, government and other related topics.
To the author, over 1,600 African-Americans served for the Union during the civil war. The 54th Massachusetts Regiment, one of several colored regiments, served with honors. Moe than 8 percent of the military during World War II were African-Americans. The 92nd Infantry and the Tuskegee Airmen served with honors. World War II had veterans of Jewish, Japanese and American Indian heritage, and many are buried at Arlington Cemetery.
Slavery and Nazism were not ended by white men only. Many of us are proud to be Americans, of our heritage, and the Constitution, but we are not all white or “deplorables.”
John M. Frost
Englewood
