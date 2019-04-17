Editor:
I read an article in the Sun written by Politifact editor Angie Holan it was about a congresswoman from New York City and what she may or may not have said. The article was about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the headline was, "No, she probably didn't say that."
Well, she either said it or did not say it, probably is pretty vague. I know before you become a lawyer you have to pass a test (the bar), to become a member of law enforcement some have to pass a civil service exam and to become a teacher I would think you have to do the same.
What test or exam does a politician take to run for office? I don't know of any or never heard of any.
Well, I think if she AOC, as she is referred to, had to pass a test or exam, I think she would still be tending bar in N.Y. City, she could not name the three branches of government. I also think if all politicians had to take a test half would not be in office today, in my opinion.
When I lived in New York, I remember when they were hiring policeman if they hired 100 new officers 25 percent had to be minority. Just wondering if this tactic is being used in our political system today affirmative action or not when it comes to politics.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
