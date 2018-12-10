Editor:
As I approach my first full month as an elected city official, I want to thank the people of Punta Gorda for trusting me to serve as your City Council representative. From the very beginning of my campaign for this office, I stressed that I would be a voice for the citizens. This means all citizens.
There have been some misconceptions about who I am and what I stand for. I am not anti-development. I just want to see it managed. There is a big difference between uncontrolled growth and a planned, appropriate building strategy. I strongly believe that managed growth and appropriate development can be accomplished without sacrificing the very things that brought many of us to Punta Gorda. As we go forward with the Citywide Master Plan process and the charettes that are to come, I am asking that everyone be given an equal seat at the table. This includes builders, residents, developers and realtors. We shouldn’t have winners and losers, just participants with equal voices.
During the campaign I listened to a lot of differing opinions. I learned a lot. After a month on the job, I am still listening and learning. But one thing has remained constant: We need a strong vital residential area to support growth in our business sector. We need strong businesses to continue to attract residents. I think both can be accomplished without sacrificing either entity.
Let us all move forward in a positive and collaborative manner to do what is best for our entire community.
Debby Carey
City Council Member, District 2
City of Punta Gorda
