To me its a non-starter. I'm a lifelong Republican; Nixon over Kennedy, etc. Over five decades of national elections and I just vote the party ticket. Simple. I don't listen to fake news or CNN. But I also don't listen to Fox. Both of them are just opposite sides of the same seesaw.
Trump, when you were 21, our country was at war. I'm not going to comment on the right vs wrong. The country then said you have to serve. You had a few choices: go in and serve; get a job with a deferment; get a high number in the lottery; stay in school;or run away to Canada. You did none of those. You grew 'bone spurs'.
After you ducked the draft you never heard about them again. Well, they don't go away and there was no surgery to remove them. A miracle. You were a coward then and the same today. I almost laughed off a testicle when I heard you say you would run into that school to save those kids.
At least those who ran away to Canada lost the benefit of living in the USA; you didn't. You got to enjoy your money, parties and women while doing nothing for the country. Never any service; not even 10 minutes in the Boy Scouts. Even Bush joined the National Guard. You didn't listen to the president then but you want us to listen to the president now. No. End of case.
A Republican who won't vote for Trump.
Walt Risi
Punta Gorda
