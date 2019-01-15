Editor:
We have a black Lab that loves to swim. Sadly for the last year she hasn’t been able to swim because of the red tide, algae and high bacteria levels. Lately these conditions have improved but are far from gone.
Recently, we took her to our vet for an annual booster shot and while we were there asked the vets if they thought it was safe now for her to resume swimming. They both responded with a definite "no" and told us to keep her away from the waters. We had thought as much, but thought we’d ask while we were there. They said if she were to swim we’d end up bringing her back to be treated from the effects of the water.
Amazing to me that the powers to be are not telling the public the truth about the water conditions and make no mention about the health hazards.
I think the public has the right to know that there are possible health risks.
Sandy Nicholson
Englewood
