Animal Welfare League is a no-kill animal shelter located in Charlotte County. I am one of over a hundred foster families for AWL. When AWL runs out of space, or has animals which need extra care before being placed for adoption, they are placed with a foster family. I, personally, enjoy fostering orphaned kittens. It’s my job to make sure my kittens receive lots of love and attention, and also ready them for their furever home.
The staff and volunteers at AWL are amazing. So are the many who donate money, food and other supplies. These donations also help provide medical care for all the animals.
If you are thinking of expanding your family, please come to Animal Welfare League. All animals up for adoption are up to date on their vaccinations, spayed or neutered, healthy, happy, ready to play and be loved.
Kathryn Williamson
Punta Gorda
