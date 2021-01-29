Editor:
The following is an email that I sent to the Charlotte County Department of Health (COVID-19flhealth.gov) on Jan. 14, 2021. Notice how much smoother the vaccine scheduling is now. Not!
"Allow me to suggest a simple solution to the chaotic mess of scheduling vaccines. Limit the calls for appointments to the desired groups (eg. 65 and over) and have them call by dates of birth that are pre-selected by lottery just like the Vietnam War draft was done. Very simple."
Doug Nelson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.