Editor:

The following is an email that I sent to the Charlotte County Department of Health (COVID-19flhealth.gov) on Jan. 14, 2021. Notice how much smoother the vaccine scheduling is now. Not!

"Allow me to suggest a simple solution to the chaotic mess of scheduling vaccines. Limit the calls for appointments to the desired groups (eg. 65 and over) and have them call by dates of birth that are pre-selected by lottery just like the Vietnam War draft was done. Very simple."

Doug Nelson

Punta Gorda

