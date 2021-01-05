Editor:
In spite of all the political hullabaloo over voter fraud, it seems to me these alleged infractions could be resolved simply and easily! Please advise me where I'm wrong!
It seems to me a legitimate ballot, either in person or by absentee mail-in ballot, can be easily authenticated by assigning an alpha-numeric series of characters, compiled by a computer-generated Table of Random Numbers and alpha characters, then displayed as a bar code that is unique to each duly registered "citizen" and so recorded in each county's election data base.
Each registered citizen must be re-authenticated annually, just like we do for drivers' licenses, to ensure the person is not dead, changed home addresses, or has left the county. When a person submits a ballot, its unique bar code is posted and is no longer valid to identify a voter. Afterwards, if duplicate ballots arise with that same bar code, they are immediately tossed as illegal! If a person shows up at a voting precinct to vote without being authenticated via a unique bar code, that person cannot vote, period! Also, this bar code technique can do away with signature comparison challenges.
The lack of perceived integrity of our electoral voting process is challenging our democratic way of governance! We've got to step up to regain trust in our electoral outcomes.
Chet Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.