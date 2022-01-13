Deadly intersection, Harbor Boulevard and U.S. 41 west frontage road. The county police have told our property owners association that this is the highest accident location for a frontage road in the county.
The subway employees at the intersection say there is an accident almost daily. In the last several weeks there have been two very serious accidents. The first by a woman going thru the crossing hitting a neighbor's truck and rolling over the woman's vehicle. The unconscious woman was taken in an ambulance, my neighbor's back was injured and his truck was damaged with a bent frame (the Daily Sun carried the photo).
The second accident had the police entirely close Harbor, with two ambulances and a fire truck. I am a professional engineer having been registered in 10 states, and having studied traffic engineering at Northwestern University. The proper solution is simple, restrict traffic from crossing Harbor. This is exactly what the county has done on the other side of Harbor, (east side), and recently on the frontage road on the east side of Olean.
We need this real solution not the county's solution of painting the street, (don't block the intersection). Obviously the paint does not work. I have been complaining to the county about this for six years.
