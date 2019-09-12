Editor:
"Praise the Lord" and pass the "ammunition."
"Praise the Lord" and stand by while our young people get "shot."
"Praise the Lord" and deprive our "military" money for their livelihood.
"Praise the Lord" so children can be kept in cages, be deprived of medicine, and care.
Please stay at a "Trump hotel" or "country club." He needs the money.
Carolyn Bader
Charlotte
