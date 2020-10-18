Editor:

I took a 92-year-old WWII veteran Marine to lunch at Hungry Hound in Englewood. We had a nice lunch. When we finished, the waitress came over and told us our lunch plus tips was taken care of be a gentleman at the restaurant.

We were so surprised that someone did that for us. The gentleman left before we could thank him. So if he happens to read about this, Mr. B and Barbara would like to say thank you so much for the special thing you did for us. God Bless, Mrs. Simon.

Barbara Simon

Englewood

