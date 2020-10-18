Editor:
I took a 92-year-old WWII veteran Marine to lunch at Hungry Hound in Englewood. We had a nice lunch. When we finished, the waitress came over and told us our lunch plus tips was taken care of be a gentleman at the restaurant.
We were so surprised that someone did that for us. The gentleman left before we could thank him. So if he happens to read about this, Mr. B and Barbara would like to say thank you so much for the special thing you did for us. God Bless, Mrs. Simon.
Barbara Simon
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.