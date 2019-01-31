Editor:
Years ago, when I was in training to become a foster parent to a troubled child, the focus was on separating the child from the behavior. It was assumed then that the child might grow up, both figuratively and literally.
There was a positive potential. There is a time limit.
Our president still behaves like a 6-year-old who locks himself in his bedroom because mommy and daddy don't buy him so new Legos.
Doug Lasswell
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.