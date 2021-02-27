Editor:
During these tumultuous times I have been patiently waiting as many of you also have, to be scheduled for a Covid-19 shot. First of all, I am in 100% agreement that the first responders, healthcare, frontline workers and anyone over 65 should be first to be treated.
However, after this initial response I have a suggestion to all federal, state and local governments. When it is determined that all above 65 years of age who want to be treated have been or soon will be, then start next with 64 year-olds, and as each group year is treated, progress down to the next year. This will end all frustration of individuals trying to schedule appointments, which for many, has been a nightmare.
This will also eliminate the Covid Granny situation that recently occurred in Orange County. This is a doable plan. I challenge all government levels to implement this process. I pay my taxes and you know who I am. This is very doable without anyone bucking the system.
If I can be sent a tax bill I can be sent a card for a Covid shot appointment. I then call a pre-determined number to confirm the time and location. To all Florida and Charlotte County government, let's take the lead on this issues. There is much time to make tis a workable situation and insure the best possible solution to a mess that on one inherited. This can and will work.
God bless all involved.
Curtis Lindner
Port Charlotte
