Editor:
Advice from a woman to the new batch of women legislators in Washington, D.C., you only get one chance to make a first impression. You carry the hopes, dreams and opportunities of women and immigrants on your shoulders.
You can either be humble, learn, be a team player, set a good example and participate in accomplishing great things or you can be an attention-grabbing, crude loudmouth who ruins it for those who come after you.
So far, I fear you are the latter. Just because you got elected, does not mean you will be any good. Only time will tell.
Sylvia E. Warren
Englewood
