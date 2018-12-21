Editor:
This letter is to say thank you and well done to the Sarasota County supervisor of elections, Ron Turner. Another close election has passed and among stories of election fraud, vote counts and fouled up recounts, it would be remiss to not acknowledge when something goes right.
Many voters from North Port travel out of town for work. In the 2016 election, early voting hours were from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Believing our right and privilege to vote is of utmost importance to our people, some months ago I wrote to Ron Turner, explaining how many of our voters were not able to avail themselves of the hours for early voting due to travel time for work. A while later, Mr. Turner notified me that the hours for Sarasota County early voting in 2018 would be from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Mr. Turner's decision to extend hours is an example of a government official, hearing and responding to a single citizen’s plea, not that of a party or special interest.
For this support of our mantra of “of, for and by the people,” I hope anyone who knows or sees Ron Turner gives him a hearty thank you. I do as well.
David L. Duval
North Port
