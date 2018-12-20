Editor:
I want to give thanks to all the people who gave me a Thanksgiving to remember.
Not having any where to go, my friend and I walked into the End Zone Sports Bar and were promptly greeted by a man in a cute tuxedo T-shirt. A volunteer then greeted us and was ready to seat us. We chose to sit at a table in the bar area.
A volunteer was right there to take our order and within minutes presented us with a full, hot plate of the most tasty, delicious turkey dinner with all the fix-ins. Also a slice of pumpkin pie. I was happy to take half of it home for the next day.
First of all, a huge thank you to the Anders family for their generosity. Another huge thank you to all the kind, friendly, helpful hard-working volunteers. Huge thanks to Wall Mart for donating all the turkeys and thanks be to God for giving me a thanksgiving to remember.
Dorothy Sinowetski
Rotonda West
