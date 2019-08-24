Editor:

I would like to share my story regarding Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte.

On July 8, I had major surgery. My husband and I went to day surgery. We were met there by several nurses. I was treated with the best of care. We were treated like we were family.

I met Ashley Gabor, director of orthopedic services, and she made me feel comfortable. She is a great asset to the company. She was there when I needed help in any way.

I had the utmost care.

Thank you Dr. Connors to you and your staff as well. It is such a comfort to meet caring and compassionate people. God bless you all

Marlene Hilz

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments