Editor:
I would like to share my story regarding Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte.
On July 8, I had major surgery. My husband and I went to day surgery. We were met there by several nurses. I was treated with the best of care. We were treated like we were family.
I met Ashley Gabor, director of orthopedic services, and she made me feel comfortable. She is a great asset to the company. She was there when I needed help in any way.
I had the utmost care.
Thank you Dr. Connors to you and your staff as well. It is such a comfort to meet caring and compassionate people. God bless you all
Marlene Hilz
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.