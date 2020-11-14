Editor:
America you are my home and I love you. It breaks my heart that a substantial subset of the population is okay with the antics of a want-to-be dictator. Can we please step away from the chalupa and ask some basic questions?
Do we all want clean air and water? Do we all want a strong economy with jobs for everyone with wages that keep up with the cost of living? Do we all want affordable and excellent healthcare? Do we all think that citizens and businesses should pay their fair share of taxes? Do we all think it is a good idea to protect Social Security and Medicare? Do we all want to live in a Democracy, or do you prefer a dictatorship?
If you answer yes to these questions and you do want to live in a democracy vs. a dictatorship than guess what, you are a Democrat.
This mentality that it is “them” vs. “us” is destroying us from within. Sorry to burst your anger bubble but this is the United States of America not the United State of America.
We may disagree on how we get to the future but there is no reason we should not strive to get there by working together. Let us honor and protect our institutions. Let us draw a line in the sand here and say a collective “stop!”. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election fair and square. Please man and woman up and stop the nonsense.
With love from an American citizen.
Gina Park
Punta Gorda
