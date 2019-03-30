Editor:
Two articles in the March 21 Sun address the proposed Buckley’s Pass in Punta Gorda. A column by Bob Strayton addressed the “boondoggle” that’s “an expensive, unnecessary and special-interest-dominated project that favors a few but will be paid for by many.”
The second article contains two quotes from Vice Mayor Matthews that need to be translated:
“I don’t think we should have ever segregated out part of our population for the sake of this project,” Matthews said. Translation: “Other taxpayers who will not benefit from Buckley’s Pass should help pay for the Pass.” It’s not clear if Matthews thinks that others who should help pay are other taxpayers in PGI, the whole city, or the whole county.
Second quote: “I would also like to suggest that we look at a ‘no more than a maximum specified amount’ to the taxpayers that are going to be subjected to this assessment,” Matthews said. Translation: “When project costs increase to more than what’s estimated — very likely for this type of project — the cost overruns should be paid solely by others who will not benefit from the Pass.” I wish that my home projects came with a guarantee that others will pay for all cost overruns.
Of course, they will argue that the proposed pass will benefit everyone. Tell it to the low-income taxpayer struggling to make car payments who can’t contemplate ever owning a boat.
Bill Passiert
Punta Gorda
