Kathleen Parker’s op ed in today’s The Daily Sun, “I’m a stranger in my own town,” should be viewed as a clarion warning call for the planned grandiose overhaul of the City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda.
A similar plan by “marketing visionaries” to revitalize Charleston, South Carolina’s downtown, Parker said, has destroyed the “inner beauty” and “historic integrity” of Charleston, turning the city into “a glorified imitation of itself.”
Charleston has lost something much more valuable than its new economic drivers, she said. “It lost its relationship to its artistic self. Once that’s gone,” she added, “I fear there’s no getting it back. It’s impossible to resurrect the soul of a city, once it’s been ‘improved.’”
Segway to the City Marketplace plans in Punta Gorda – five large, new modernistic buildings, thousands of square feet of retail office space, 400 residential units, exacerbated by substantially increased traffic, insufficient parking, and the proposed closing of a portion of Rita Esplanade.
It’s being promoted as a significant money maker for the city.
But maybe the planners might leave at least a smidgeon of space for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting. But you can forget about the city’s small town ambience, and say so long to “historic downtown Punta Gorda.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.