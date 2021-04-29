Editor:
Yesterday, as part of a celebration of the local Gulfshore Opera’s success, a social gathering was held in a place of transcendent beauty, tranquility, and grace. I thought that I had seen it all, but the Punta Gorda Sculpture and Botanical garden is an eighth wonder of the world.
This eclectic gathering of art work set against the magnificent greenery is magical. This treasure is a legacy of the generosity and imagination of Roger and Linda Tetrault. Although Captain Tetrault, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, has passed to glory, his lovely wife, Linda, is continuing their dream.
This non-profit 501-C-3 is being managed and cared for by some of the most gifted people in our community. The gardens have not only attracted people from our community, but far beyond our borders into the entire world. This will be a center of art, music, education, and culture which will function in perpetuity. We must admire and commend the founders and their amazing gift to us all.
If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to visit this community treasure, I encourage you to go and enjoy this place of beauty and tranquility. Please consider making a tax deductible donation to help fund future projects and maintenance, or perhaps, volunteering your time.
David & Stephanie Klein
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.