Editor:

I found a debit card, Bank of PNC. On the floor of Aldi's near the register.

I contacted his bank with hope of returning this recently lost card. Unfortunately, the bank was not interested in contacting the owner with my info for the return of his debit card. They stated that they have no lost-and-found concern. Just destroy the card. The customer can apply for a new one.

This goes right along with today's world of non-trust, fraud, scams and everyday calls of not provided or unavailable. Our necessary privacy act sometimes interferes with a good Samaritan's act of kindness. Something that could have been so simply returned, is now a big fiasco for this person.

Stuart Shaul

Punta Gorda

