Editor:
What our country needs now in the face of this crisis is national mobilization as we had during World War II. Everyone was called to do his part. Those who have the know-how, skills, materials and equipment, whether large or small, need to get to work to create the supplies that are so sorely lacking.
Government leaders need to coordinate the efforts and provide guidance as to what is needed and what individuals can do to help. We see individuals making usable face masks and sanitizers. People are avoiding contact with others, wearing masks and gloves, cleaning surfaces, supporting each other by phone and other media, but how else can they help?
During WWII women came together to roll bandages, work in blood drives, sell bonds for the war effort, entertain troops, provide coffee and donuts, work in factories. Kids collected old newspapers, flattened steel cans. What activities can willing hands do now? Who is telling us?
This is serious. People are dying and more people will be dying. Many due to incompetence and willful ignorance. Or a lackadaisical attitude.
We do not need panic. We need constructive, positive effort and the will to win this war.
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
