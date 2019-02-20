Editor:
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra concert on Sunday was a "Wow" event! And it was made even better with a pre-concert "Behind the Notes" session with LLI on Friday afternoon.
Maestro Ponti always brings new tidbits to his discussions about different techniques, talents and skills from the "three C's" (composers, conductors and compositions) and we always gain insights into how he leads the orchestra. He also brings his guest artist to share another perspective.
We were treated to an amazing demonstration by the guest pianist, Terrence Wilson, at the last "Behind the Notes." After hearing about his background and passion for his music, this talented young musician from New Jersey played some Bach and then the maestro invited the audience onstage to gather around the piano for a personalized teaching moment on the piano as an instrument -- how he uses the different pedals and parts to make the desired sound.
So at the concert on Sunday, we all felt like we knew him because we had seen him play up close and listened to him explain his passion for the music he plays. And the maestro -- maybe you had to be there to appreciate how it really was. I know that Bill Jones will describe it in much better terms but for me it was just "Wow!"
There is just one more "Behind the Notes" on March 8 and one more concert of the season on March 10. I know I won’t miss either one.
Bonnie Leroy
Port Charlotte
