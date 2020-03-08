Editor:
We're all full. Having done animal rescue work most of my life — specializing in feral cats — kittens. For the past 6 months, at least, everyone has been full — from Suncoast Humane Society, Puffy Paws, St. Francis, EARS etc. — all due to the fact that people do not get their pets spayed or neutered. They simply leave them behind as if they were nothing more than garbage.
With the status quo saying "well there are just to many of them" — an easy cop out to a society who does not want to hear how many are killed yearly in this nation simply due to pet over-population. I recently took in Frisco, who is up for adoption at the Suncoast Humane Society. Took him in for adoption as they can only take one due to the large number of cats that they already have as he has two siblings — Crystal and Ki-Ki Dee. Frisco was found in a drainage ditch. He had to be trapped from being out there in fear of the heavy traffic on S.R. 776, where you see a lot of them dead.
His caption reads "Hi, my name is Frisco. Found outside on my own was not how I wanted my story to start. I was lucky enough to have been found and taken in. Now, I'm heading in the right direction to finding loved ones and a forever home. I'm not your typical kitten who wants to play and cuddle. Because of my rough start I am very shy and under socialized. Time and patience is what I will need." Frisco has been there five days. He played, and sat in my lap purring.
Helene Gomulka
Englewood
