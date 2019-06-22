Editor:
Wow, what a masterpiece. Front page headline, Trump says. Nice lead great story. However, like the interview itself with Clinton loyalist and contributor to Clinton’s “charity,” George Stephanopoulos.
It was more or less propaganda from an extremely biased “journalist.” If someone actually bothered to watch the unedited interview, the president does say he would evaluate and then if merited inform the FBI. That same FBI that had agents obviously biased building a fail safe backup plan, just in case the idiotic Americans elected Trump. They could stop it.
The same FBI that Attorney General Barr is investigating for their unprecedented “investigation” based on leads developed by Clinton cronies.
Let me be clear. Some of the things our president says are definitely cringe-worthy. Trump would not have been my first choice. However, given the choice of the Clinton machine. President Trump’s charity is a paragon of virtue compared to Clinton’s “charity.”
Just follow the money and do some real journalism. I did not vote for many of our presidents. Once or twice I may have voted for Mickey Mouse. Not because I didn’t care, because I did not like my options.
David Grindel
North Port
