Look at what is happening around the world. Trafficking of human organs; immigrants lured by false promises of decent jobs and better lives but put into forced labor against their will; Uyghurs in China forced against their will to large "re-education camps," hundreds of thousands sent to prison because they own a Bible, sterilization of Uyghur women, and here in the USA it’s getting worse.
British Broadcasting Company (BBC) suggested to viewers the possibility of "age-appropriate porn" to "teach" children about pornography. University of Pittsburg set quotas to get more body parts from black babies killed in abortions. Our federal government gave the University of Pittsburgh at least $2.7 million in federal tax dollars over the past five years to become a “tissue hub” for aborted baby body parts for scientific research. That means we are paying for this! And worse yet they are targeting black babies.
Planned Parenthood recently removed statues of Margaret Sanger, founder who was tied to eugenics and racism. Doesn’t anyone believe in the Ten Commandments? Thou shalt not kill. Why are these stories not reported in the major news services or in this newspaper? If we Christians all did the right thing together we could change society.
I’ll do what I can to get the message out, but I sure would like some others to write articles along these same lines and send it to this newspaper.
