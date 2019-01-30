Editor:
As is typical at this time of year, some state government official has introduced legislation to essentially ban abortion in Florida by using a heartbeat as the determining factor to whether a fetus is now a separate entity.
This also brings out those letters to the editor who believe all persons of faith should stand against abortion and ban organizations that offer this service and other planning and reproductive health services to women.
While I respect the religious views of the individuals who promulgate these calls for legally incorporating their religious beliefs into law, I think they should understand that their position is based on their religious training and it is not some universal truth.
Exodus 21:22-23 makes it clear that terminating a pregnancy even without the mother’s consent is not the same as murder, as the former results in a fine and the latter is punishable by death.
Many religions consider the fetus to be a part of the mother until it is born. While I don’t think anyone is truly in favor of abortion, most of us recognize that this is a personal decision for those agonizing over a difficult personal circumstance. Imposing a particular religious law on everyone might make those who believe in it feel good, but it isn’t the American way.
Before claiming you are on the side of God and all other opinions are wrong take a look around the world and through the ages and see how often that perspective has worked towards the betterment of mankind.
Andy Blaher
Punta Gorda
