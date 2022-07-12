In 1960, as a young woman, we were excited when the FDA approved oral contraceptives we called "the pill." Within 2 years, 1.2 million women were on the pill. Contraception has a long history. In 1916, Margaret Sanger, organizer of PPH opened the first Birth Control Clinic. Her methods would certainly be considered radical today.
In 1938, diaphragms were popular. In 1993, the FDA approved the first female condom, the FC1. In the early 2000, IUDs were available. In 2001, the Ortho Evra birth control patch was approved and available. 2002,2006, and 2009, other forms of preventing a pregnancy became available.
The reason I mention these methods of preventing a pregnancy is because in recent news since Roe v Wade has been in the news, the only form for birth control is abortion. Any female person who would rather go through a surgical procedure to end a pregnancy than try to prevent one with all that is available, is rather stupid.
Abortion for someone who is raped, or their life or the life of the unborn is at stake, is understandable, but to use it as a form of birth control is unnecessary. To end a life rather than prevent one, makes more sense to some people, I guess. Some of these protesters should be in a hospital when a woman miscarries and see their grief. To say you joyfully go in to have an abortion, is horrendous.
