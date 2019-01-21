Editor:
On Jan. 22, abortionists will celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court declaring that people have a constitutional right to kill unborn babies in the womb with the mother’s consent.
Of course, if done without the mother’s consent it is murder. What a duplicitous outrage! Is the unborn child any less dead when chopped to pieces by a doctor up to one minute before it exits the womb than if it dies from a blow by a criminal?
Where is the fury from God-fearing Christians, preachers, priests and rabbis? Under the sleepy eyes of the American church, the ghouls continue to rip apart the bodies of precious unborn babies. If this were done to baby puppies not only would Christians be outraged, but the whole world would be incensed and perpetrators would be in prison. Even criminals invading our country receive more empathy than the millions of babies being murdered.
The repugnance of abortion barbarism is only exceeded by the incredible fact that taxpayers are forced to pay for much of it via federal funding of Planned Parenthood. This vile organization used to pretend that counseling and helping pregnant women was their main function, but the mask was removed when Leanna Wen, president of Planned Parenthood, boasted that murdering babies is their primary mission, tweeting: “Our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care ...”
God destroyed nation after nation where babies were murdered by casting them into fire. Will God exempt America?
Herb Friske
Arcadia
