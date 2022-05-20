“Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.” Justice Alito’s draft nevertheless continues that there is no Constitutional basis for a right to abortion.
The SCOTUS, through inaction, allowed the Texas abortion law to go into effect. Since the law bans the Texas executive branch from enforcing this law, it suggests that abortion is not a governmental concern. Enforcement may be initiated voluntarily by a private person suing another private person for allegedly aiding a third individual who had a legal abortion but is not required to do so. This indicates that the matter is purely civil and a personal choice. In other words, a private, not a public, matter.
A profound moral issue upon which there are strongly differing views, both religious and philosophical, that divide the citizenry, would appear to fall under the First Amendment to the Constitution: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. One presumes the ban applies to the Supreme Court as well. What more profound moral issue is there than one’s personal beliefs regarding the meaning of life, including one’s own personal life and one’s own pregnant body?
The human right to religious and philosophical beliefs is inherent and inalienable. In addition, our American traditions maintain the separation of church and state. Thus legislatures may not variously pick and choose which fundamental beliefs and human rights to enforce or to deny. Including SCOTUS. Such may only be recognized and acknowledged.
