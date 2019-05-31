Editor:
Pro-life do-gooders rant about the horrors of abortion. What baffles me is the near complete absence of discussion concerning sex education and birth control. If you don’t want to get pregnant, learn how not to get pregnant.
Some politicians seem to place all blame for an unwanted pregnancy on the woman. Shouldn’t men be responsible for contraception too? And if men don’t, shouldn’t they be responsible for supporting the unwanted child, emotionally and financially?
Sadly not. In the vast majority of unwanted pregnancies, it is the woman who shoulders the burden of raising the child. The dead-beat dad skips out on child support, and claims financial hardship in our befuddled court system. While the mother carries maternal responsibility, working day and night to have the money and compassion to support and educate the child in our brutal world.
Meanwhile, do-gooder businesses, churches and politicians degrade the need to prevent abortions with common sense alternatives. Their morality condemns social service financial support to help an unwanted child. They avoid the child’s lifetime reality of multiple foster care homes, and the emotional damage this causes. Their mantra is all life is sacred, but turn their backs to support this life after birth.
Abortions didn’t start with Roe v. Wade; they became safer. Countless women have died from painful infections and bleeding throughout history, attempting self-induced, hack-induced abortions. Abortions won’t stop because a politician says they should. They will just, once again, become more deadly. Education prevents pregnancies, not laws.
Bill Summerfield
Punta Gorda
