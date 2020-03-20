Editor:
Last week, James Abraham's lecture at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda was a standing-room only event not to be missed. We are so fortunate to have this local historian presenting the last in a series of lectures during the month of February. Abraham presented "Black Military Contributions from the Revolutionary War to Modern Conflicts" in a fully-documented and professorial manner.
Abraham's articulate and eloquent presentation was laced with fascinating stories and images from his vast historical knowledge and research. Kudos to the Military Heritage Museum for providing a most appropriate venue, the beautiful Library Room, where educational programs and military research are extensively provided to our community.
If you haven't visited this recently expanded local treasure then you should make plans to visit soon. You will be amazed, entertained and educated. The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is now world-class and worthy of being on the National Mall in Washington, D. C. in my opinion.
As Albert Einstein once said, "Education is not the learning of facts, but training of the mind to think." And perhaps some day, the Charlotte County Board of Education will also see the benefit to give Abraham an even larger venue to educate our elementary school students. Education will only improve our race relations.
Carl Parsons
Punta Gorda
