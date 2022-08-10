In the eight years that I have lived in Charlotte County I have come to love it deeply. What I don’t love at this moment is the deceitful campaign tactics being sent out in the mail right now.
Dark Tallahassee money is funding these attacks, spewing outright lies about Chris Constance. This smear campaign that is designed to give Chris’ opponents an edge, and frankly I would never support someone that does that or lets it happen.
I have had the pleasure of getting to know Chris Constance and am very thankful to have someone of his caliber serving our county as a commissioner. He is a fiscal conservative who is very respectful of our veterans, a big supporter of our men and women in uniform, in law enforcement and public safety. He is focused on making sure that we’re doing everything to protect and safeguard our seniors.
If you attend or perhaps watch the commission meetings, you will see that he is always questioning staff about issues that come before them and looking to ensure that what he is voting on is in the best interest of the citizens of this county. He has fought to ensure that the impact fees were raised, so necessary improvements are done to support growth and not on the backs of the citizens already here.
We need his leadership now more than ever. I’m early voting for him this month and I hope you will do the same.
